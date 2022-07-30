Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 171,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

PSCT opened at $131.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

