iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Holdings Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,115 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $62.95.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

