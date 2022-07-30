iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,548,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

