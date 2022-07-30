iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,231,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ opened at $97.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

