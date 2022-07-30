J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $183.27 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day moving average is $181.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

