Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Best Buy has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $251,898,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after acquiring an additional 416,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

