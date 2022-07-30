Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

