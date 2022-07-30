Katherine S. Zanotti Sells 4,608 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.