Katherine S. Zanotti Sells 4,608 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.31.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
