Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.74

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 39700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of C$663.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.38.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Samira Sakhia purchased 19,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$99,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$817,023.56. In other news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,705,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,219,673.61. Also, Director Samira Sakhia acquired 19,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,998.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$817,023.56. Insiders acquired 76,760 shares of company stock valued at $396,639 over the last quarter.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

