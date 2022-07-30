Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kyndryl worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD opened at $10.47 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

