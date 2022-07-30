Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $10.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $10.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $31.61 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $500.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,237,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

