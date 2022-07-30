Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.00

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $74.48, with a volume of 7806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -134.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.56. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,307. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $71,663,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lantheus by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $22,879,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,534,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.