LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after buying an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after buying an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after buying an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after buying an additional 69,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,484,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

