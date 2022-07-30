Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

