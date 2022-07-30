Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.82 and last traded at C$6.92. Approximately 722,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,189,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.90.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.1032024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 370,100 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$4,081,351.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 96,671,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,066,068,689.57. Insiders purchased 1,720,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,286,152 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

