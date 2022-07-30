LVW Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

