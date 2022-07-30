Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

