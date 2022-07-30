Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 710.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $105.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

