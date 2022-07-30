MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Trading Up 7.3%

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.28 and last traded at C$17.19. 89,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 225,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAG. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.44.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.