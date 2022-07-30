MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $270.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.11 and a 200 day moving average of $306.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.56.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

