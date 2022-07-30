McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,104 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

