Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 486.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medpace Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.99. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

