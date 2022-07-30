Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.39.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

