Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $12.88 Per Share

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the social networking company will earn $12.88 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $11.22 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

META stock opened at $159.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

