Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2024 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on META. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $208.93. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.