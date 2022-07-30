Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $222.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

