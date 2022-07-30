Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $222.00 at Citigroup

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $270.00 to $222.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.70.

META stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.93. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

