Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Patron Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Patron Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

