Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.7% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $832,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

