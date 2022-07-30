Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.34.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

