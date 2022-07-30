Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

