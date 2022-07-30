Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

