Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

