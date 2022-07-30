Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,849 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day moving average is $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

