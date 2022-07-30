MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

MP Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.