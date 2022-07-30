MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for MTU Aero Engines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.37. The consensus estimate for MTU Aero Engines’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($250.00) to €255.00 ($260.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf downgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $96.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $126.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

