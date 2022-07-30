Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,648 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $50,450,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $102,020,000 after acquiring an additional 444,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after buying an additional 399,736 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $23,695,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.48. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $115.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 81.68%. The business had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

