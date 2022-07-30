Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 907 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.65.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

