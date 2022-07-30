Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NewMarket worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NewMarket by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NewMarket by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NewMarket by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

NewMarket stock opened at $310.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $285.60 and a 12 month high of $378.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $662.55 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

