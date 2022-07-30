Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $414.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

