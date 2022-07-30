Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,026,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 83.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $7,537,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at $318,156,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Benchmark began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

