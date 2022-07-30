Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,026,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 83.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $7,537,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at $318,156,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.0 %
Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $127.75.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.