Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 168,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

