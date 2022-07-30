Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 306 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,113 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,622,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,929 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,698,000 after acquiring an additional 953,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,055,000 after acquiring an additional 936,681 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

