Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 461 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

