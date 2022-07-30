Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 862 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,052,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,796,000 after acquiring an additional 354,039 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,587,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,678,000 after buying an additional 162,652 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after purchasing an additional 871,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,719,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.