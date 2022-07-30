Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $4.28 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $239.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

