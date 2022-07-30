Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.39. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,417.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,417.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,841,850. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

