Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nevro worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Nevro stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $157.45. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

