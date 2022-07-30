Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Xencor worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Xencor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

