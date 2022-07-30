Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Yelp worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,691 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.61. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

